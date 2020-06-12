Ten soldiers of National Guard of Kyrgyzstan contract COVID-19

Ten servicemen of the National Guard of Kyrgyzstan got infected with coronavirus. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

All those who contacted the infected were placed under observation. The ceremonial squad, who was supposed to participate in the event in honor of Victory Day in Moscow on June 24, was replaced.

The General Staff confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency. According to it, all the infected soldiers are from the support unit.

«To eliminate the risk of coronavirus spread, it was decided to send a reserve parade squad to the Victory Parade. Trainings for participation in the planned events were held without interruption,» the General Staff commented.

In total, COVID-19 is registered in 2,166 people in Kyrgyzstan as of today.