Coronavirus confirmed in five deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

Members of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, who have no characteristic symptoms, were refused a free coronavirus test. Parliament informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that about 70 deputies have passed tests last weekend. «The rest were told that only those who have characteristic symptoms of coronavirus will be tested for free. Those who have neither fever nor cough should be tested at a cost,» the Parliament said.

It was announced on Friday, June 19, that a member of Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction, Beishenaly Nurdinov, contracted COVID-19. He contacted almost all of his colleagues, with the exception of the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov.

Beishenaly Nurdinov came to Parliament on June 10 instead of Almazbek Baatyrbekov. The latter has been appointed the First Deputy Prime Minister.

It became known on June 18 that the virus was found in the head of the press service of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Ibraim Nurakun uulu.

According to preliminary data, five more deputies tested positive for coronavirus — three members of SDPK faction, one member of Bir Bol and one deputy from Onuguu-Progress faction.
