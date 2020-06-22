Kyrgyzstan has COVID-19 test kits for three months

Kyrgyzstan has coronavirus test kits for three months. The Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov told at a press conference.

According to him, negotiations are underway with Russia on additional supplies.

At the same time, the minister noted that there is no need to test everyone, only for epidemiological reasons. «Epidemiologist decides whom to test in each case,» he said.

«One — two cases are registered at state organizations, ministries and departments, and everyone wants to be tested. Therefore, we currently have an influx, a load. Unfortunately, only one private laboratory tests for coronavirus, and it is overloaded. We plan to acquire four more devices from Korea within a month. If they are installed, the laboratory will be unloaded,» he said.