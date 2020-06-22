15:21
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan about reintroduction of state of emergency

«Unfortunately, if this situation continues, it will be necessary to take tough measures and introduce restrictive measures taking into account the epidemiological situation,» the Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov said, answering a question about possibility of reintroduction of the state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan.

«We are monitoring. If the epidemiological situation becomes more complicated, then, perhaps, restrictions will be introduced in affected regions. We can propose introducing restrictions on certain territories, as well as closure of certain facilities,» he said.

The official recalled that it was already decided to restrict movement of public transport on weekends in Bishkek in order to reduce contacts and the spread of coronavirus infection.
