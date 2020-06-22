Ak-Keme hotel could be transformed into hospital

Ak-Keme hotel in Bishkek could be transformed into a hospital. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, told at a briefing.

He noted that hospitals were divided into two parts. Patients with positive tests, severe forms of coronavirus are hospitalized to the Phthisiology Center, the Kyrgyz-Turkish hospital and the Infectious Diseases hospital.

«There is also the second type of hospitals — for people with negative results, who have pneumonia. So far, this is hospital No. 6, but we plan to create a hospital at Ak-Keme hotel,» he said.

Sabirzhan Abdikarimov added that beds for patients with coronavirus are also organized at the National Hospital, hospital No. 1 could be also redesigned.

Contact persons and patents with mild form of the virus are accommodated at Semetei observation unit at the former Gansi U.S. airbase.

At least 3,356 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan over the entire period, 2,021 people have recovered.