Two employees of Parliament’s Office of Kyrgyzstan test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus was confirmed in two employees of the Parliament’s Office of Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Parliament’s Office Almazbek Sabyrbekov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the infected are in the hospital. There are no cases among those deputies who have already passed PCR tests. Testing continues. The White House is closed for journalists and visitors.

It was announced on Friday, June 19, that a member of Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction, Beishenaly Nurdinov, contracted COVID-19. He contacted almost all of his colleagues, with the exception of the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov.

Beishenaly Nurdinov came to Parliament on June 10 instead of Almazbek Baatyrbekov. The latter has been appointed the First Deputy Prime Minister.

It became known on June 18 that the virus was found in the head of the press service of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Ibraim Nurakun uulu.