12:19
USD 74.91
EUR 84.02
RUB 1.08
English

Two employees of Parliament’s Office of Kyrgyzstan test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus was confirmed in two employees of the Parliament’s Office of Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Parliament’s Office Almazbek Sabyrbekov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the infected are in the hospital. There are no cases among those deputies who have already passed PCR tests. Testing continues. The White House is closed for journalists and visitors.

It was announced on Friday, June 19, that a member of Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction, Beishenaly Nurdinov, contracted COVID-19. He contacted almost all of his colleagues, with the exception of the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov.

Beishenaly Nurdinov came to Parliament on June 10 instead of Almazbek Baatyrbekov. The latter has been appointed the First Deputy Prime Minister.

It became known on June 18 that the virus was found in the head of the press service of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Ibraim Nurakun uulu.
link: https://24.kg/english/156913/
views: 42
Print
Related
Three more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Head of Bishkek TEC contracts coronavirus
Ata Meken faction leader against introduction of state of emergency
Ten people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
205 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 3,356 in total
New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center
Number of mobile medical teams increased in Bishkek
Three more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov calls to prepare for the worst
Mayor of Bishkek city contracts coronavirus
Popular
Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek
192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total 192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total
President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting
New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center
22 June, Monday
12:09
Two employees of Parliament’s Office of Kyrgyzstan test positive for COVID-19 Two employees of Parliament’s Office of Kyrgyzstan test...
11:53
Number of beds for COVID-19 patients increased at Gansi observation unit
11:38
Three more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:26
Head of Bishkek TEC contracts coronavirus
11:15
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains terrorist trained in Syria