Three more people died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health, Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, told at a briefing.

According to him, a woman, 68, died at the Kyrgyz-Turkish hospital.

A man, 68, died in Talas, in Nooken — a woman, 60.

At least 40 people died from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan.