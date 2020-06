The head of the Bishkek Territorial Election Commission, Kairat Mamatov, became infected with coronavirus. He announced on his Facebook page.

«I am ill, stay at home. There are no places in hospitals. The second wave of the virus has already come,» he posted, adding that he did not attend any feasts.

Recall, 3,356 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 2,021 patients have recovered.