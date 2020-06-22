10:47
USD 74.91
EUR 84.02
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyz students ask to evacuate them from Siberia

Two hundred Kyrgyz students are stuck in the Siberian District of Russia and are waiting for their return home. Cholpon Uzakbaeva posted on Facebook.

«My niece is among them. Everyone runs out of money and patience. Our hearts are breaking from worries about children who were left alone in another country, without the support and help of relatives and friends,» she said.

Cholpon Uzakbaeva added that the relatives told the children to wait for three months, treated with understanding that people who really needed were returned to Kyrgyzstan. «But it is insulting when the child says that only students from Kyrgyzstan remained in the hostel, and the others have been already taken out,» she said.
link: https://24.kg/english/156876/
views: 76
Print
Related
325 Kyrgyzstanis return from Moscow to Osh
94 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Pakistan
Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Yakutia and India
47 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Egypt
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russia
Russian citizens staying in Kyrgyzstan can vote on amendments to Constitution
Citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Pakistan
Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan return from Korea
List of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities made public
437 more Kyrgyzstanis arrive in Bishkek from Moscow
Popular
Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek
192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total 192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total
President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting
New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center
22 June, Monday
10:31
Ten people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan Ten people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgy...
10:24
205 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 3,356 in total
10:13
Kyrgyz students ask to evacuate them from Siberia
09:31
Ex-deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Bolot Sher passes away
09:03
Body of newborn found in river under bridge in Bishkek
20 June, Saturday
15:23
New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center
14:45
Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek
13:52
325 Kyrgyzstanis return from Moscow to Osh