Kyrgyz students ask to evacuate them from Siberia

Two hundred Kyrgyz students are stuck in the Siberian District of Russia and are waiting for their return home. Cholpon Uzakbaeva posted on Facebook.

«My niece is among them. Everyone runs out of money and patience. Our hearts are breaking from worries about children who were left alone in another country, without the support and help of relatives and friends,» she said.

Cholpon Uzakbaeva added that the relatives told the children to wait for three months, treated with understanding that people who really needed were returned to Kyrgyzstan. «But it is insulting when the child says that only students from Kyrgyzstan remained in the hostel, and the others have been already taken out,» she said.