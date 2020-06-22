09:16
USD 74.91
EUR 84.02
RUB 1.08
English

Lawyer Toktogul Kenzhebaev killed in Osh city

A 42-year-old man was detained in Osh city on suspicion of involvement in the murder of a lawyer Toktogul Kenzhebaev. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the southern capital reports.

The body of the lawyer was found in a canal on June 17. Previously, the man was missing.

«The 42-year-old man was detained during investigation on suspicion of murder. The suspect indicated in his testimony that they had a skirmish with the deceased, which developed into a fight, as a result of which the lawyer died. The detainee was placed in the pre-trial detention center for two months,» the police said.
link: https://24.kg/english/156855/
views: 71
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani wanted for murder arrested in Moscow
Girl gives birth, leaves baby in toilet in Sokuluk
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of girl in Kemin
40-year-old woman killed in Jalal-Abad
Detained for murder of assistant prosecutor extradited from Bishkek to Moscow
Woman sentenced to 9 years in prison for beating husband to death in Osh
Murder in Bishkek: Man who attacked his wife and son is ex-judge
Man kills wife, stabs child with knife in Bishkek
Eight-grader stabbed to death in Osh, two schoolchildren sentenced
Suspects in murder of disabled person detained in Bishkek
Popular
Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek
192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total 192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total
President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting
New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center
22 June, Monday
09:03
Body of newborn found in river under bridge in Bishkek Body of newborn found in river under bridge in Bishkek...
08:57
Lawyer Toktogul Kenzhebaev killed in Osh city
08:48
Financial police of Kyrgyzstan suspend work of public reception office
20 June, Saturday
15:23
New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center
14:45
Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek
13:52
325 Kyrgyzstanis return from Moscow to Osh
13:44
Number of mobile medical teams increased in Bishkek
13:30
Three more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan