Lawyer Toktogul Kenzhebaev killed in Osh city

A 42-year-old man was detained in Osh city on suspicion of involvement in the murder of a lawyer Toktogul Kenzhebaev. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the southern capital reports.

The body of the lawyer was found in a canal on June 17. Previously, the man was missing.

«The 42-year-old man was detained during investigation on suspicion of murder. The suspect indicated in his testimony that they had a skirmish with the deceased, which developed into a fight, as a result of which the lawyer died. The detainee was placed in the pre-trial detention center for two months,» the police said.