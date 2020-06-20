New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center

The new Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Baatyrbekov, will head the Republican Emergency Response Center for the fight against coronavirus infection. The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced at a briefing.

The work of the center will remain under the personal control of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Kubatbek Boronov said that the heads of the regions and relevant services were instructed to step up measures to combat coronavirus infection and to work on preparation for the autumn-winter period.

«Coronavirus infection is among us, in such a situation, everyone is responsible for the health of relatives and friends. Coronavirus exists. Do not believe false calls and speculations. Some associate it with politics. I urge you to be careful in public places, public transport,» Kubatbek Boronov said.