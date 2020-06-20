14:40
USD 74.91
EUR 84.02
RUB 1.08
English

Number of mobile medical teams increased in Bishkek

The number of mobile teams was increased in Bishkek. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Nurbolot Usenbaev, told at a briefing.

According to him, 30 mobile teams are working at the capital’s Family Medicine Centers.

«The number of brigades was increased from five to eight at the combined FMC of Leninsky and Pervomaisky districts, and in Sverdlovsky and Oktyabrsky — to seven,» he said.

It is planned to train and retrain infectious disease specialists, resuscitators, epidemiologists, virologists, pulmonologists, laboratory assistants on an accelerated program from among medical workers of other specialties.

«We are also working on involvement of specialists from departmental services and the private sector. Separate lists of reservists have been created, there are lists of volunteer doctors who have expressed a desire to help fight the infection. All mechanisms for the redistribution of resources are used,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/156822/
views: 98
Print
Related
Three more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov calls to prepare for the worst
Mayor of Bishkek city contracts coronavirus
Markets to be closed for disinfection in Osh city
13 more medical workers get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
20 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total
Infected with COVID-19 parliament deputy contacts almost all colleagues
Security Council meeting: Kyrgyzstan to massively purchase test systems
14 tax officers of Leninsky district of Bishkek test positive for COVID -19
Popular
Coronavirus confirmed in 100 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,472 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 100 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,472 in total
95 people get infected with COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 2,657 in total 95 people get infected with COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 2,657 in total
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan resigns Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan resigns
90 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,562 in total 90 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,562 in total
20 June, Saturday
13:52
325 Kyrgyzstanis return from Moscow to Osh 325 Kyrgyzstanis return from Moscow to Osh
13:44
Number of mobile medical teams increased in Bishkek
13:30
Three more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:17
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov calls to prepare for the worst
12:51
Mayor of Bishkek city contracts coronavirus