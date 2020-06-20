Number of mobile medical teams increased in Bishkek

The number of mobile teams was increased in Bishkek. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Nurbolot Usenbaev, told at a briefing.

According to him, 30 mobile teams are working at the capital’s Family Medicine Centers.

«The number of brigades was increased from five to eight at the combined FMC of Leninsky and Pervomaisky districts, and in Sverdlovsky and Oktyabrsky — to seven,» he said.

It is planned to train and retrain infectious disease specialists, resuscitators, epidemiologists, virologists, pulmonologists, laboratory assistants on an accelerated program from among medical workers of other specialties.

«We are also working on involvement of specialists from departmental services and the private sector. Separate lists of reservists have been created, there are lists of volunteer doctors who have expressed a desire to help fight the infection. All mechanisms for the redistribution of resources are used,» he said.