Kyrgyzstani tries to smuggle air conditioners into Uzbekistan

Border guards of Aidarken border unit prevented an attempt to smuggle goods. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Border guards detained a citizen of Kyrgyzstan near Kok-Talaa village, Kadamdzhai district of Batken region. He used Daewoo Damas car trying to transport air conditioners from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan without permits.

«The total cost of the detained cargo amounted to more than 135,000 soms. After drawing up the documents, the detainee and the cargo were handed over to the employees of the territorial division of the Customs Service for further proceedings,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/156802/
views: 111
