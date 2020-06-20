Kyrgyzstan receives eight more ventilators and PCR tests from UNDP

Kyrgyzstan received eight more ventilators for artificial respiration and 6,550 PCR tests for COVID-19 diagnostics. UNDP reports.

This life-saving medical equipment and diagnostic tests worth $266,438 will be distributed in the country’s regions to strengthen the country’s preparedness to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Ventilators will be distributed as following: 2 for the Republican Infectious Disease Hospital in Bishkek, 2 for the National TB Center in Bishkek, 2 for the region of Osh and 2 for the region of Jalal-Abad. An additional 2 ventilators will be donated to the penitentiary system. These devices will be used to help patients in respiratory distress.

Previously, the UNDP under the Global Fund project donated 50,000 surgical masks and 2,000 FFP2 respirators for health care workers in contact with COVID-19.