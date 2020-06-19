Head of Aravan district contracts coronavirus

The head of Aravan district of Osh region, Kurbanbai Aitibaev, contracted coronavirus.

The district administration specified that he felt symptoms of the disease on June 13 and passed a PCR test, which turned out to be positive. He is receiving treatment.

All employees of the state district administration were tested. According to preliminary data, there are no new cases.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with Kurbanbai Aitibaev during his working trip to Osh region on June 11.

Tolgonai Stamalieva, Spokeswoman for the head of state, answering questions of 24.kg news agency, explained that the president is weekly tested for coronavirus. More than 60 percent of the staff of the Presidential Administration work remotely.

«Those working at their workplaces are weekly tested for COVID-19,» she said.