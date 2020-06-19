18:52
USD 74.87
EUR 84.21
RUB 1.08
English

Head of Aravan district contracts coronavirus

The head of Aravan district of Osh region, Kurbanbai Aitibaev, contracted coronavirus.

The district administration specified that he felt symptoms of the disease on June 13 and passed a PCR test, which turned out to be positive. He is receiving treatment.

All employees of the state district administration were tested. According to preliminary data, there are no new cases.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with Kurbanbai Aitibaev during his working trip to Osh region on June 11.

Tolgonai Stamalieva, Spokeswoman for the head of state, answering questions of 24.kg news agency, explained that the president is weekly tested for coronavirus. More than 60 percent of the staff of the Presidential Administration work remotely.

«Those working at their workplaces are weekly tested for COVID-19,» she said.
link: https://24.kg/english/156740/
views: 107
Print
Related
Two employees of Bishkek City Hall contract coronavirus
Employee of National Bank of Kyrgyzstan tests positive for coronavirus
Mayor of Osh city inspects markets
President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting
Mayor of Jalal-Abad city contracts coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8.4 million people globally
Infected with COVID-19 head of press service of Parliament contacts two deputies
24 more medical workers test positive for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Another person dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
132 people contract coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 2,789 in total
Popular
Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible
Coronavirus confirmed in 100 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,472 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 100 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,472 in total
Founder of Ala-TV company Arthur Khaldarov detained in Bishkek Founder of Ala-TV company Arthur Khaldarov detained in Bishkek
Coronavirus confirmed in 87 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,372 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 87 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,372 in total
19 June, Friday
17:37
Two employees of Bishkek City Hall contract coronavirus Two employees of Bishkek City Hall contract coronavirus...
17:26
National Bank to provide commercial banks with 1 billion soms for soft loans
17:20
Head of Aravan district contracts coronavirus
17:02
Employee of National Bank of Kyrgyzstan tests positive for coronavirus
16:48
Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital resumes admission of COVID-19 patients