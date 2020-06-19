17:21
Mayor of Osh city inspects markets

Work on monitoring compliance with sanitary and quarantine standards was stepped up in all markets of Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Explanatory work was carried out with sellers and visitors of the central market and Kudaiberi auto parts market. They were explained the importance of observing sanitary-quarantine rules aimed at protecting the health of each resident.

The protocols were compiled on violations detected.

Earlier, the Mayor of Osh said that public transport and retail outlets will be forcibly closed for 15 days, if they do not comply with quarantine rules.

The City Hall calls all business entities to strictly observe the rules of social distancing, personal hygiene and mask requirements under the slogan «Stay home.»
