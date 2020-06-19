President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting

Meeting of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan in a narrow format ended, where the situation with coronavirus in the republic was discussed today with participation of the President.

«The responsibility for keeping the epidemiological situation under control and prevention of its further exacerbation lies with the local authorities,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The head of state recalled that he had already warned about this after the lifting of the state of emergency in some cities and regions of the country and termination of work of the commandant’s offices.

The President stressed personal responsibility of the heads of regions, districts and mayors of cities for the current situation.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov also drew attention to the fact that public transport continues to be the most dangerous place in terms of infection.

«Appropriate measures should be taken against public transport companies that do not fulfill the requirements. Work of restaurants and cafes is allowed. They are also obliged to clearly fulfill the set requirements,» the president said.

The head of state added that every citizen should participate in the prevention of this disease and follow the instructions of doctors.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that some citizens, without symptoms, but as carriers of the virus, pose a threat to society.

«Therefore, strict observance of the mask requirement in public places, isolation in the presence of symptoms of the disease remain relevant,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted.

The President stressed the particular need to improve care for older people who are most at risk of the infection.

In addition, he drew attention to the fact that citizens arriving from abroad should be under strict control for 14 days — during the observational period, as there are opinions in society that they can be carriers of the disease.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov demanded from the Republican Emergency Response Center, the Ministry of Health, and the heads of regions, cities and districts to increase the pace of work in the fight against the disease.