Almost all victims of domestic violence return to husbands during quarantine

Almost all victims of domestic violence reunited with their husbands during quarantine. The Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan, Aliza Soltonbekova, told at a meeting of Ata Meken parliamentary faction.

According to her, the ministry intends to instruct families how to avoid domestic conflicts.

We are currently working with seven couples in Issyk-Kul region. We teach them how to deter their aggression. It’s hard with men, we work with women only.

Aliza Soltonbekova

She noted that due to an increase in the number of domestic violence facts during quarantine, another crisis center had to be opened.

«Only two women who were placed in the crisis center still live there, the rest returned to their husbands during quarantine. There are currently six women and ten children in this crisis center. Four cases are very severe. I want to note that violence occurs more often in families with daughters. There are fewer such facts in families where there are only sons. This suggests that men do not consider women as people,» Aliza Soltonbekova added.
