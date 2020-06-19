Another person dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

A 55-year-old patient died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the patient turned to the Kyrgyz-Turkish hospital on June 7, 2020. He had bilateral community-acquired pneumonia, acute respiratory failure, and acute respiratory distress syndrome. The patient developed sepsis. In addition, he had concomitant diseases. These are coronary heart disease, acute myocardial infarction of the right ventricle, cardiogenic shock, atherosclerotic cardiosclerosis, atherosclerosis of the aorta, thrombosis of the vessels of the left hand.

«He had been receiving kumys treatment since May 25. His body temperature rose on May 30. He was forced to contact a medical institution at the place of residence. Despite the prescribed treatment, his condition did not improve. The patient was forced to seek specialized help. He was hospitalized to the Kyrgyz-Turkish hospital. Despite the ongoing intensive care, the patient’s condition progressively worsened, respiratory failure and tachycardia increased. He was connected to a ventilator. Resuscitation measures did not bring results,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

At least 32 people have died from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan.