Kamaz truck crashes into ambulance in Bishkek, doctors injured

Doctors of the Center of Emergency Medicine suffered in a traffic accident in Bishkek. Eyewitnesses informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the traffic accident occurred at the intersection of Orozbekov and Bayalinov Streets at about 13.40. Kamaz truck crashed into the ambulance when the doctors were attending an emergency.

The ambulance drove through a red light. After the blow, the vehicle was thrown back and it crashed into a traffic light.

Employees of the Patrol Police Department of Bishkek work at the scene.