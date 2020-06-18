Experts study fact of torture by policemen in Kyrgyzstan

One of the inmates of the temporary detention facility of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek complained of torture. The man told about it to the staff of the National Center for Torture Prevention.

According to human rights activists, he claims that he was first beaten during detention. Torture continued at a community police office in Dzhal microdistrict, where he was taken. The man was beaten to get a confession to a crime he did not commit.

«According to him, the police put a bag on his head and strangled him, hit him on the head with a plastic bottle filled with water. According to the applicant, he can recognize all the policemen who tortured him,» the center’s staff said.

The detainee cut his hands in protest. «His application with the relevant materials will be send to the prosecution bodies for further verification,» the center noted.