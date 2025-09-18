10:23
Russia withdraws from European Convention for Prevention of Torture

The State Duma of the Russian Federation passed a law on the denunciation (unilateral withdrawal from an international treaty) of the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture. Deputies voted unanimously, DW reported.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin justified this move by citing «unfriendly decisions» towards Russia by the Council of Europe.

A bill denunciating the convention was previously submitted to the State Duma by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The explanatory note to the document stated that Russia was excluded from the work of the ECPT upon the expiration of the Russian representative’s mandate in December 2023.
24.kg
