151 cases of torture registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2024

At least 151 cases of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment were registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2024. The National Center for Prevention of Torture reported, citing data from the Prosecutor General’s Office.

According to the agency, criminal cases were initiated on two cases, which were sent to the courts. «In 143 cases, a decision was made to deny the initiation of criminal proceedings, and six cases are still under review,» the statement reads.

The National Center added that from 2012 to 2023, five criminal cases under the article «Torture» were reviewed by courts against 15 officials (mainly law enforcement officers). As a result of these trials, all individuals were acquitted.

At present, the National Center is monitoring one ongoing criminal case against officers of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district. Following the investigation, the officers’ actions were classified under Articles 137 («Torture») and 343 («Extortion») of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The case is currently considered by the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek.
