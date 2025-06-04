14:56
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Month-long campaign on torture prevention announced in Kyrgyzstan

The National Center for Prevention of Torture announced the launch of a month-long series of events in Kyrgyzstan, dedicated to June 26 — the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

This date, established by a UN General Assembly resolution, serves as a reminder of the global commitment to combating torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.

On June 26, 1987, the UN Convention Against Torture came into force. The Kyrgyz Republic joined the convention in 1997.

This day highlights the importance of respect for human rights, expressing solidarity with victims, and holding the state accountable for preventing all forms of violence.

Throughout June, events will be held in all regions of the country aimed at preventing torture and ill-treatment, increasing legal awareness among the population, expanding access to legal assistance, and engaging civil society in the protection of human rights.

It is a platform for open dialogue and serves as a reminder that torture is a severe human rights violation that can never be justified.

In partnership with the Coalition Against Torture in Kyrgyzstan, free legal consultations will be offered at Public Service Centers from June 2 to June 27. Citizens will be able to receive qualified legal assistance on issues such as rights violations, explanations of procedures for accessing justice, and recommendations on protecting their rights in cases of unlawful treatment by government officials.
link: https://24.kg/english/331543/
views: 36
Print
Related
151 cases of torture registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Torture of Vikram Ruzahunov: Kazakhstan’s court sentences 6 police officers
MP reports torture in women's prison
Vikram Ruzahunov demands 61 million tenge in compensation from Kazakh police
Torture of Asel Nogoibaeva: Woman leaves for Moscow for surgery
Torture of Asel Nogoibaeva: First Lady to support victim financially
Torture of Asel Nogoibaeva: Russian doctors to perform surgery
New Director of National Center for Prevention of Torture appointed
Ex-deputy head of Almaty police detained in case on torture of Vikram Ruzakhunov
Torture of Vikram Ruzakhunov: Four policemen detained in Almaty
Popular
Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament
Mass food poisoning in Talas: 12 people sick after eating shawarma Mass food poisoning in Talas: 12 people sick after eating shawarma
Hot water supply in Bishkek apartments to resume on June 1 Hot water supply in Bishkek apartments to resume on June 1
Kyrgyz garment companies showcase their products at exhibition in Moscow Kyrgyz garment companies showcase their products at exhibition in Moscow
4 June, Wednesday
14:48
Month-long campaign on torture prevention announced in Kyrgyzstan Month-long campaign on torture prevention announced in...
14:31
Three citizens of China detained in Osh region for illegal fishing
14:25
National football team of Kyrgyzstan to play against UAE
14:16
MPs banned from foreign trips until summer recess in Kyrgyzstan
14:07
President declares lack of interest in return of Kurmanbek Bakiyev