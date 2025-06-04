Month-long campaign on torture prevention announced in Kyrgyzstan

The National Center for Prevention of Torture announced the launch of a month-long series of events in Kyrgyzstan, dedicated to June 26 — the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

This date, established by a UN General Assembly resolution, serves as a reminder of the global commitment to combating torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.

On June 26, 1987, the UN Convention Against Torture came into force. The Kyrgyz Republic joined the convention in 1997.

This day highlights the importance of respect for human rights, expressing solidarity with victims, and holding the state accountable for preventing all forms of violence.

Throughout June, events will be held in all regions of the country aimed at preventing torture and ill-treatment, increasing legal awareness among the population, expanding access to legal assistance, and engaging civil society in the protection of human rights.

It is a platform for open dialogue and serves as a reminder that torture is a severe human rights violation that can never be justified.

In partnership with the Coalition Against Torture in Kyrgyzstan, free legal consultations will be offered at Public Service Centers from June 2 to June 27. Citizens will be able to receive qualified legal assistance on issues such as rights violations, explanations of procedures for accessing justice, and recommendations on protecting their rights in cases of unlawful treatment by government officials.