12:39
USD 87.30
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Torture of Asel Nogoibaeva: Victim undergoes ear surgery

Asel Nogoibaeva, who suffered at the hands of her husband, reported about the results of her ear surgery in Moscow on social media.

In her Instagram Stories, Nogoybaeva wrote that the otoplasty went «more than successfully».

«Today I cried from happiness because before my flight, the doctor asked me to bring earrings. I didn’t take any—I thought I’d still be covering my ears with my hair. But my ears turned out much better than I expected,» Asel Nogoibaeva wrote.

On September 20, 2023, the 36-year-old woman was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds after her ex-husband, Azamat Estebesov, cut off her ears and nose and inflicted severe injuries.

A criminal case was opened under Article 130 («Causing grievous bodily harm») of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan. Azamat Estebesov, 39, was detained and, on January 26, 2024, the Sokuluk District Court sentenced him to 20 years in prison. The court also ordered him to pay Nogoibaeva 2 million soms in compensation and additional 80,000 soms as a fine to the state.
link: https://24.kg/english/337687/
views: 135
Print
Related
Month-long campaign on torture prevention announced in Kyrgyzstan
151 cases of torture registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Torture of Vikram Ruzahunov: Kazakhstan’s court sentences 6 police officers
MP reports torture in women's prison
Vikram Ruzahunov demands 61 million tenge in compensation from Kazakh police
Torture of Asel Nogoibaeva: Woman leaves for Moscow for surgery
Torture of Asel Nogoibaeva: First Lady to support victim financially
Torture of Asel Nogoibaeva: Russian doctors to perform surgery
Ex-deputy head of Almaty police detained in case on torture of Vikram Ruzakhunov
Torture of Vikram Ruzakhunov: Four policemen detained in Almaty
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index
Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway discussed in Bishkek Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway discussed in Bishkek
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project
28 July, Monday
12:32
From green paradise to desert: Bishkek Botanical Garden torn up and sunburned From green paradise to desert: Bishkek Botanical Garden...
12:07
Physics team from Kyrgyzstan wins two bronze medals in France
11:34
Torture of Asel Nogoibaeva: Victim undergoes ear surgery
11:23
More than 40 million soms allocated for drip irrigation in Naryn region
11:11
MMA fighter from Kyrgyzstan Kalybek Arzykul uulu defeats Isao Kobayashi