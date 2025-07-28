Torture of Asel Nogoibaeva: Victim undergoes ear surgery

Asel Nogoibaeva, who suffered at the hands of her husband, reported about the results of her ear surgery in Moscow on social media.

In her Instagram Stories, Nogoybaeva wrote that the otoplasty went «more than successfully».

«Today I cried from happiness because before my flight, the doctor asked me to bring earrings. I didn’t take any—I thought I’d still be covering my ears with my hair. But my ears turned out much better than I expected,» Asel Nogoibaeva wrote.

On September 20, 2023, the 36-year-old woman was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds after her ex-husband, Azamat Estebesov, cut off her ears and nose and inflicted severe injuries.

A criminal case was opened under Article 130 («Causing grievous bodily harm») of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan. Azamat Estebesov, 39, was detained and, on January 26, 2024, the Sokuluk District Court sentenced him to 20 years in prison. The court also ordered him to pay Nogoibaeva 2 million soms in compensation and additional 80,000 soms as a fine to the state.