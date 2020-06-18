15:28
Nurbolot Usenbaev: Exceptional measures needed to prevent spread of COVID-19

«Exceptional measures must be taken to prevent coronavirus infection among the population and occurrence of epidemiological complications,» the Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev said at a briefing.

According to him, 57 out of the newly detected 95 cases were confirmed in contact persons, 4 — imported from abroad and 36 — source of infection is unknown.

«An epidemiological investigation is ongoing on these cases. But it became very difficult to determine the place and conditions of transmission of the infection. Therefore, we once again urge everyone to observe the rules of social distancing, personal hygiene and the mask requirements,» Nurbolot Usenbaev stressed.

At least 2,657 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan over the entire period, 1,933 patients have recovered.
