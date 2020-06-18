PM of Kazakhstan congratulates Kubatbek Boronov on his appointment to post

A telephone conversation took place between the newly appointed Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov and the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Askar Mamin congratulated his colleague on his appointment as Prime Minister, wishing him success and fruitful work at the high state post.

They discussed pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and implementation of agreements previously reached between the heads of the two states.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree appointing Kubatbek Boronov as Prime Minister the day before. At least 105 deputies voted for him.