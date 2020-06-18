13:56
Another person dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

A 73-year-old patient died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the patient was admitted to the Alai Territorial Hospital in an extremely serious condition with respiratory failure. Despite the resuscitation measures, the patient died.

«He had bilateral pneumonia. The patient was hospitalized too late, in serious condition,» Nurbolot Usenbaev stressed.

At least 31 people died from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan over the entire period.
