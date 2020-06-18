10:54
English

Nurlan Tokonoev appointed new head of Sports Department at Bishkek City Hall

Honored coach of the country, Master of sports of the international class, Nurlan Tokonoev, was appointed the head of the Department of Physical Culture and Sports at the Bishkek City Hall.

He won the competition for filling the vacant position.

Earlier, Nurlan Tokonoev headed the Sambo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic, was awarded the badge «Excellent Worker of Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

Nurlan Tokonoev is a bronze medalist of the USSR Cup, bronze medalist of the World Cup, repeated medalist of Asian championships and international tournaments.

With the participation and assistance of Nurlan Tokonoev, the specialized federation is constantly training Kyrgyz athletes for participation in prestigious competitions. They win prizes.

Recall, the ex-head of the City Sports Department Daulet Dosaliev was dismissed on the basis of a personal statement. The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security previously reported that in collusion with accountable persons, he organized a systematic appropriation of budget money.
