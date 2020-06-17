Tax Service Department at Bishkek FEZ quarantined

One of the employees of the Tax Service Department at Bishkek Free Economic Zone tested positive for coronavirus. The State Tax Service confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the department was quarantined.

«The infected person was hospitalized, the remaining employees were tested, results of all of them are negative. Nevertheless, all employees were transferred to remote work in order to exclude all risks of spread of the infection,» the Tax Service said.

At least 2,562 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in the republic as of June 17, and 1,901 people have recovered.