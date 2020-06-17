12:04
Another person dies of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

A 36-year-old patient died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, he came from Bishkek, where he sold vegetables, and turned to the hospital in Jalal-Abad with characteristic symptoms.

As the official noted, the patient came to the hospital too late. He became infected in the capital, but did not turn for help, he was self-medicating. He was also diagnosed with acute heart failure and pulmonary failure.

«He was admitted to intensive care unit in an extremely serious condition and was connected to a ventilator. The doctors could not save him,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

At least 30 people have died from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan.
