Girl gives birth, leaves baby in toilet in Sokuluk

The Sokuluk District Court found a 19-year-old girl guilty under the Article «Murder of child by mother.» Court verdict says.

According to investigators, the girl drank a medicine to cause miscarriage, gave birth and abandoned her newborn.

During the trial, the accused fully pleaded guilty, but refused to testify. The baby girl was born alive, but died in the hospital.

«A witness said in court that on the day of the incident, daughter came to her and said that a kitten or a baby was crying in the toilet. The neighbors helped pull the baby out; the girl was still alive. The court found the defendant guilty, but, granted her amnesty and released from penalty,» the document says.