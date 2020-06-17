12:03
USD 74.68
EUR 84.69
RUB 1.07
English

Girl gives birth, leaves baby in toilet in Sokuluk

The Sokuluk District Court found a 19-year-old girl guilty under the Article «Murder of child by mother.» Court verdict says.

According to investigators, the girl drank a medicine to cause miscarriage, gave birth and abandoned her newborn.

During the trial, the accused fully pleaded guilty, but refused to testify. The baby girl was born alive, but died in the hospital.

«A witness said in court that on the day of the incident, daughter came to her and said that a kitten or a baby was crying in the toilet. The neighbors helped pull the baby out; the girl was still alive. The court found the defendant guilty, but, granted her amnesty and released from penalty,» the document says.
link: https://24.kg/english/156312/
views: 127
Print
Related
Man suspected of rape of 14-year-old girl detained in Bishkek
Woman brutally beats 12-month-old daughter filming it on video in Jalal-Abad
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of girl in Kemin
Children's helpline receives 45,981 calls since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan
Man suspected of molesting little girl in Osh city
40-year-old woman killed in Jalal-Abad
Detained for murder of assistant prosecutor extradited from Bishkek to Moscow
Woman sentenced to 9 years in prison for beating husband to death in Osh
Murder in Bishkek: Man who attacked his wife and son is ex-judge
Man kills wife, stabs child with knife in Bishkek
Popular
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible
17 June, Wednesday
11:55
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8.1 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8.1 million...
11:29
21 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:23
ADB provides assistance to Kyrgyzstan to strengthen health sector
11:12
Another person dies of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:05
Man suspected of rape of 14-year-old girl detained in Bishkek