Work of bicycle rental points, trampolines suspended in Bishkek

Work of trampolines, bicycle rental points, and any form of spontaneous trade were suspended in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the Vice Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Alymkulov.

Entrepreneurs will be able to resume work after a special order of the authorized body and improvement of the epidemiological situation in the capital.

The City Hall noted that entrepreneurs can be held accountable for violation of the procedure for implementation of a decision, order or requirement of an authorized body (Code of Violations).