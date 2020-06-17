Bank robberies become more frequent in Kyrgyzstan

Cases of theft and robbery of ATMs and banks have become more frequent in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

From December 2018 to December 2019, seven ATM thefts occurred in the republic and the money of financial and credit institutions located in Talas, Dzheti-Oguz, Aravan and Kara-Suu districts, in Osh and Naryn cities was stolen.

In addition, robberies were committed at five savings banks in Bishkek, Jalal-Abad, Osh and Nookat district.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasizes that all of the mentioned above facilities were not under the supervision of the security services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, but cooperated with private security agencies.

Keremet Bank was recently robbed in the republic. Unknown men, threatening with a pistol, stole over 700,000 soms from the institution. The bank was also guarded by a private security firm.

In this regard, security service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs suggested transferring the property under police protection. The ministry considers this as a reliable way to ensure security.