Asman Bank CJSC receives banking license from National Bank of Kyrgyzstan

Asman Bank CJSC received a banking license from the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the regulator, Asman Bank CJSC was licensed to conduct banking operations in national and foreign currencies. The decision was made by the Board of the National Bank.

It was previously reported that the Ministry of Justice registered Asman Bank CJSC in September 2024. According to open sources, Erkinbek Zhumabaev was listed as its director. Now, Erkeaiym Biyalieva is listed as its director.

There are currently 21 commercial banks operating in Kyrgyzstan.