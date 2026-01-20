11:15
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan issues license to Alma Finance Bank

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has issued Alma Finance Bank CJSC a license authorizing it to conduct banking operations in national and/or foreign currencies. This is stated in a decision of the central bank of Kyrgyzstan.

The document grants the new commercial bank the right to carry out banking operations in accordance with the country’s legislation.

Last summer the Ministry of Justice registered a new bank —Alma Finance Bank CJSC. It is known that the bank was established with the participation of Chinese capital. Wang Xing is listed as the head of the bank. Its legal address is 222, Ogonbaev Street in Bishkek, which is also the location of the microfinance company Alma Credit, operating in the Kyrgyz market since 2013 and headed by Ermek Ormotoev.

Six individuals are listed among the founders, including three citizens of China. One of them, Liu Wen Zhong, is also a founder of two companies that are among the founders of the new bank: Baden Service LLC, engaged in the construction of residential and non-residential buildings, and Kyrgyz Temir Group LLC.

Alma Finance Bank has become the 23rd bank operating in the republic.
