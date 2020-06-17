10:32
Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients to be observed in home isolation in Kyrgyzstan

Asymptomatic patients with COVID-19 will be observed in home isolation. It was announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center, press service of the Government of Kyrgyzstan said.

The Minister of Health, Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, said that changes have been developed in the algorithms of work to unload the healthcare system.

When the disease is detected and it is asymptomatic, a person can be left in home isolation. Patient will be hospitalized, if clinical manifestations appear.

At the same time, mobile teams will examine the living conditions of the patient to exclude possible risks of infection of other people.

Such measures will reduce the load on medical facilities and doctors.

Participants of the meeting discussed recommendations of the Ministry of Health on changing the working schedule of large markets, introduction of inspectors in public transport. «In addition, they instructed to tighten control over the ban on smoking hookah at catering points. Cafes and restaurants will be closed for a month for repeated violations of the ban on mass events,» the press service of the Government noted.

In total, 2,472 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1,847 people have recovered.
