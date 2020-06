Kubatbek Boronov is entrusted with the duties of the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev was relieved of his duties as head of the Cabinet of Ministers in accordance with submitted letter of resignation.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev resigned . He had worked as head of the Cabinet for two years.