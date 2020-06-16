17:47
USD 74.88
EUR 84.35
RUB 1.06
English

Large-scale smuggling of mink and muskrat pelts into Kyrgyzstan suppressed

A large-scale smuggling of mink and muskrat pelts was suppressed in Kyrgyzstan. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reports.

Employees of the Financial Police as part of a mobile group detained Scania truck with household goods without relevant supporting documents at Ak-Tilek checkpoint.

Bags with 50,000 animal pelts were found in the cargo compartment of the vehicle during inspection.

The amount of damage is about 500 million soms.

According to the State Agency for Environmental Protection of the country, the discovered animal pelts exceed the number of all muskrats in Kyrgyzstan (their population is more than 19,000).

Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing.

The Financial Police recalled that the amount of damage caused per one muskrat is 3,000 soms; if a foreign citizen illegally imported, exported, kept or processed it, the amount of the claim is tripled for each animal.

The amount of claim for a mink pelt for a citizen of Kyrgyzstan is 6,000 soms and 18,000 soms — for a foreigner.
link: https://24.kg/english/156262/
views: 75
Print
Related
Smuggling of large batch of tobacco products from Talas to Kazakhstan prevented
Smuggled goods for over 1 million soms detained in southern Kyrgyzstan
Smuggled cargo detained in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Smuggled dried fruits detained in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani attempts to smuggle 4,000 face masks into Kazakhstan
Smuggling of medical masks from Kyrgyzstan for 1.4 million soms prevented
Car illegally transporting fuel and lubricants detained in Chui region
Moldavians engaged in smuggling for 7 years arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Batch of smuggled laptops for 3 million soms seized in Batken
Smuggled perfumes for 1 million soms seized in Osh region
Popular
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules
16 June, Tuesday
17:21
Large-scale smuggling of mink and muskrat pelts into Kyrgyzstan suppressed Large-scale smuggling of mink and muskrat pelts into Ky...
17:05
Treatment of coronavirus patients in Kyrgyzstan costs 3,000-132,000 soms
16:02
Kindergartens start working only in two districts of Bishkek
15:51
Majority coalition approves Kubatbek Boronov as technical Prime Minister
15:23
Several Optima Bank employees test positive for coronavirus