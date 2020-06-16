Treatment of coronavirus patients in Kyrgyzstan costs 3,000-132,000 soms

The Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund (CMIF) of Kyrgyzstan told how much hospitals are paid for each treated case of coronavirus. The First Deputy Head of CMIF, Klara Oskombaeva, presented the information today at a briefing.

According to her, earlier payments were calculated according to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO). Recalculation has been carried out on the basis of the real costs of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. At the same time, the calculation of payment was made not taking into account the costs of laboratory PCR testing, since it is carried out by the Public Healthcare Service and is covered from the Epidemiological Fund.

Cost of hospitalization of patients for treatment of coronavirus infection:

Asymptomatic form — 3,030.12 soms;

Mild form — 3,500.63 soms;

Medium form — 10,817.78 soms;

Severe form — 70,427.31 soms;

Extremely severe form — 132,837.09 soms.

In addition, payment is provided to hospitals in cases related to monitoring contact persons. It is 1,742 soms for each person under observation.

«Treatment of all patients with confirmed COVID-19, as well as the monitoring of contact patients, regardless of their social status and citizenship, is completely free. Payment for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 is made by CMIF in addition to the basic budget of healthcare organizations,» Klara Oskombaeva said.