Kindergartens start working only in two districts of Bishkek

Kindergartens started working only in two districts of Bishkek — Pervomaisky and Sverdlovsky. Natalya Nikiforova, Deputy Head of the Education Department of the city, announced at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Social Issues of the Bishkek City Council.

According to her, they will begin work in Leninsky and Oktyabrsky districts after results of tests of employees for coronavirus are received.

«At the beginning of June, there were more than 5,500 wishing to attend kindergartens. At least 821 children currently go to 28 kindergartens. On average, we assume that 8,000 — 10,000 children will attend them,» Natalya Nikiforova said.

Recall, kindergartens were allowed to resume activities on June 5, but first, all employees of preschool institutions must pass a coronavirus infection test, and disinfect all the premises.
