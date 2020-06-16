Several Optima Bank employees test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus infection was confirmed in several employees of Optima Bank. Head of the Corporate Image and Communications Department of the bank, Natalya Mokina, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the infected employees, together with the contact persons, were isolated and quarantined.

«The employees who tested positive did not contact clients. Working places at the unit where the infected people worked, as well as the premises and territories adjacent to it, have been disinfected,» the bank representative told.

Since March 2020, Optima Bank has been taking the necessary measures to ensure maximum safety of health of its clients and employees. Means of protection and prophylaxis of the virus were purchased and distributed throughout all departments; regular sanitary treatment of office premises and departments is carried out.

«The need to work with a large flow of people leads to an increased risk of infection for employees in the banking sector, especially now, when the number of contacts of the population is growing every day, increasing the number of infected people. In difficult pandemic conditions, not all risk factors can be controlled, but Optima Bank is doing everything possible to prevent the spread of the virus,» Natalya Mokina added.

At least 2,472 COVID-19 cases were registered for the entire period in the republic, 1,847 people have recovered. At least 29 people have died.