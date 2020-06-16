Number of COVID-19 cases with unknown source of infection on rise

Source of infection is unknown in 38 out of 100 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus infection. Acting Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing today.

«This suggests that the infection is gaining momentum; it is difficult to find the sources of the infection, ways and mechanisms of transmission. Many of those infected have used public transport, visited crowded places,» he said.

Nurbolot Usenbaev added that infection can occur due to non-compliance with the mask requirement and social distancing. «There is an increase in the incidence rate among Bishkek residents. I urge residents to be extremely careful,» he said.

At least 2,472 COVID-19 cases were registered for the entire period in the republic, 1,847 people have recovered. At least 29 people have died.