13:13
USD 74.88
EUR 84.35
RUB 1.06
English

Number of COVID-19 cases with unknown source of infection on rise

Source of infection is unknown in 38 out of 100 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus infection. Acting Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing today.

«This suggests that the infection is gaining momentum; it is difficult to find the sources of the infection, ways and mechanisms of transmission. Many of those infected have used public transport, visited crowded places,» he said.

Nurbolot Usenbaev added that infection can occur due to non-compliance with the mask requirement and social distancing. «There is an increase in the incidence rate among Bishkek residents. I urge residents to be extremely careful,» he said.

At least 2,472 COVID-19 cases were registered for the entire period in the republic, 1,847 people have recovered. At least 29 people have died.
link: https://24.kg/english/156195/
views: 137
Print
Related
14 more medical workers get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8 million people globally
Two more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
34 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 100 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,472 in total
Seven doctors of Traumatology and Orthopedics Center test positive for COVID-19
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Bishkek is turning into center of coronavirus infection
Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible
Public transport remains main source of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 8 million people globally
Popular
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules
16 June, Tuesday
13:03
Ex-deputy appointed new head of Education Department at Bishkek City Hall Ex-deputy appointed new head of Education Department a...
12:39
14 more medical workers get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:18
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8 million people globally
12:07
Number of COVID-19 cases with unknown source of infection on rise
11:40
Four people injured in traffic accident in Batken region