Two more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Two more people died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Acting Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, one patient was 85 years old. She was treated for pneumonia at the National Phthisiology Center.

«Laboratory study confirmed coronavirus. She was transferred to the Kyrgyz-Turkish hospital, but the measures taken did not help,» he said.

The second passed away citizen is a resident of Suzak district. «He had aplastic anemia (a blood disease), he contracted coronavirus infection during treatment. Despite long treatment, chemotherapy, the patient died of an underlying disease. There is a WHO guideline, according to which such patients should be registered separately,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.