Kubatbek Boronov may become new head of Government in Kyrgyzstan

The incumbent First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov may become new head of the Cabinet of Ministers. Sources in Parliament said to 24.kg news agency.

The coalition of the parliamentary majority will meet today to consider his candidacy. Kubatbek Boronov took the chair of the First Deputy Prime Minister in 2018. He previously headed the Ministry of Emergencies.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev resigned last night. He had worked as head of the Cabinet for two years. During this time, the entire composition of the Government has been replaced by 90 percent.