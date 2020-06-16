10:11
USD 74.88
EUR 84.35
RUB 1.06
English

Kubatbek Boronov may become new head of Government in Kyrgyzstan

The incumbent First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov may become new head of the Cabinet of Ministers. Sources in Parliament said to 24.kg news agency.

The coalition of the parliamentary majority will meet today to consider his candidacy. Kubatbek Boronov took the chair of the First Deputy Prime Minister in 2018. He previously headed the Ministry of Emergencies.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev resigned last night. He had worked as head of the Cabinet for two years. During this time, the entire composition of the Government has been replaced by 90 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/156152/
views: 33
Print
Related
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan takes vacation
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan explains why quarantine can not be lifted
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tested for coronavirus after trip to south
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Osh region
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan inspects roadblocks, issue of special passes
Prime Minister addresses Kyrgyzstanis
Prime Minister pays working visit to south of Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister acknowledges existence of shadow economy
Spokesman for Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Prime Minister to inspect reconstruction of Bishkek-Kara-Balta road
Popular
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules
16 June, Tuesday
10:00
Kubatbek Boronov may become new head of Government in Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov may become new head of Government in K...
09:52
Restructuring of loans amounts to half of loan portfolio of banks in Kyrgyzstan
09:11
Seven doctors of Traumatology and Orthopedics Center test positive for COVID-19
09:05
Domestic violence in Suzak: Victim refuses help of human rights defenders
08:52
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan resigns
15 June, Monday
19:45
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
19:40
Part of World Bank's loan of $ 55 mln to be spent on modernization of schools
19:27
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Bishkek is turning into center of coronavirus infection
19:18
$ 2.6 million allocated to Kyrgyzstan to adapt to climate change
16:35
Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan concerned about excessive fines