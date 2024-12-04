15:46
Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan meet in Bishkek

A meeting of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, who arrived in the country on a working visit, took place in Bishkek.

It was held as part of a meeting of the Intergovernmental Council.

The head of the Cabinet noted that the strategic partnership between the two countries has long been based on the centuries-old friendship of the Kyrgyz and Kazakh peoples, common culture, history, language, spiritual values ​​and traditions.

According to him, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic attaches great importance to strengthening friendly and good-neighborly relations with Kazakhstan. He expressed confidence that the agreement signed this year on deepening and expanding allied relations will open up new opportunities for the further development of Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation and will contribute to strengthening the centuries-old fraternal ties between the two peoples.

Olzhas Bektenov confirmed the commitment of the Kazakh side to further deepening and strengthening bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation, implementing previously reached agreements.

«This year, relations between our countries reached a qualitatively new level as a result of the signing of an agreement on deepening and expanding allied relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. We highly value our relations built on the basis of friendship, brotherhood and good neighborliness. The Government of Kazakhstan will make every effort to further develop Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan cooperation,» he said.
