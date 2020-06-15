15:55
USD 74.78
EUR 84.69
RUB 1.08
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to motivate banks to provide long-term loans

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan is currently working to ensure providing long-term loans by the commercial banks. Chairman of the National Bank, Tolkunbek Abdygulov, announced today at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic and fiscal policy.

According to him, banks cannot do this now. This is due to the fact that deposits are placed for a maximum of three years.

«We are preparing a new mechanism. For example, if a deposit was placed for three years, but within a year and a half the depositor took the money, we will provide liquidity through credit auctions for the remaining year and a half. Then the commercial banks will have a motivation to provide long-term loans,» the Chairman of the National Bank said.
link: https://24.kg/english/156070/
views: 100
Print
Related
National Bank to hold credit auction to mitigate effects of COVID-19 outbreak
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan predicts 4 percent drop of GDP at year-end
Tatyana Kim: It is worth thinking about lowering refinancing rate
Deductions from National Bank's profit to be increased to 90 percent
Abdygulov: We see no problems in foreign exchange market of Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 confirmed in National Bank employee, 40 people placed under observation
Inflation reaches 7.5 percent as of May 15 in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 5 percent
National Bank to introduce innovations in banking and payment systems
National Bank to hold credit auctions to support real sector of economy
Popular
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules
15 June, Monday
15:45
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates President of China on his birthday Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates President of China o...
15:21
List of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities made public
15:03
Founder of Ala-TV company Arthur Khaldarov detained in Bishkek
14:51
Alamedin market closed for disinfection in Bishkek
14:42
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to motivate banks to provide long-term loans