Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible

If citizens do not comply with sanitary standards, then the restrictions will be reintroduced. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Nurbolot Usenbaev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the decision should be made by the Republican Emergency Response Center, but the Ministry of Health has the right to recommend return to quarantine regime. «The epidemiological situation remains tense. A large number of new cases of coronavirus have been detected over the past two days. We carry out anti-epidemiological measures according to the algorithm, but some citizens refuse to comply with sanitary and epidemiological rules: do not wear masks, do not keep distance, and visit public places. If this continues, then the restrictions will be introduced again,» the official said.

He added that one should not be skeptical of coronavirus and deny its existence. «These are irresponsible statements,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

Recall, 87 new cases of coronavirus were detected for a day in Kyrgyzstan.

At least 2,372 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan over the entire period, 1,813 patients have recovered.
