One more patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

One more patient died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing

According to him, the deceased man was 58 years old. He died in the Osh City Hospital.

«The man became ill three days ago, he turned to a private medical treatment room. He was hospitalized in the intensive care unit. He received treatment, but it did not help. Despite resuscitation, the patient died. Laboratory tests showed that he had COVID-19,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

In total, 27 people have died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan.