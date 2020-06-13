12:11
USD 74.78
EUR 84.69
RUB 1.08
English

One more patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

One more patient died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing

According to him, the deceased man was 58 years old. He died in the Osh City Hospital.

«The man became ill three days ago, he turned to a private medical treatment room. He was hospitalized in the intensive care unit. He received treatment, but it did not help. Despite resuscitation, the patient died. Laboratory tests showed that he had COVID-19,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

In total, 27 people have died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/155922/
views: 161
Print
Related
54 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Over quarter of infected with COVID-19 in Bishkek - residents of housing estates
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 7.5 million people globally
Uzbekistan starts treatment of coronavirus patients with domestic drug
Six more medical workers get infected with coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
At least 38 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
37 people get infected with COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 2,166 in total
All mosques located along highways to be closed in Talas
Number of infected with coronavirus in USA exceeds 2 million
Popular
Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU
Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova
Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison
13 June, Saturday
11:14
Court refuses to consider claim of Azimzhan Askarov against Government Court refuses to consider claim of Azimzhan Askarov aga...
11:00
One more patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:54
54 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:47
Ex-deputy of Kyrgyzstan Bolot Sher in intensive care unit with second stroke
10:41
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan