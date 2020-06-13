41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 41 people contracted coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, COVID-19 was registered in 18 people in Bishkek, in Osh city — in six. Six people got infected with coronavirus in Chui region, two — in Osh region, two — in Issyk-Kul region, three — in Naryn region, three — in Jalal-Abad region, and one — in Batken region.

In total, 2,207 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan. More than 70 percent of patients have already recovered.